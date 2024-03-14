Active Stocks
Wed Mar 13 2024 15:59:35
  1. ITC share price
  2. 422.40 4.49%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 143.50 -5.87%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 973.05 -4.28%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 264.30 -7.28%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,460.10 0.01%
Business News/ News / ED raids multiple locations in West Bengal's Sandeshkhali today
BackBack
Breaking News

ED raids multiple locations in West Bengal's Sandeshkhali today

Livemint

Enforcement Directorate (ED) is conducting raids at multiple locations in West Bengal's Sandeshkhali since March 14 early morning in connection with a land-grabbing case against arrested expelled TMC leader Sheikh Shahjahan.

Mint ImagePremium
Mint Image

Enforcement Directorate (ED) is conducting raids at multiple locations in West Bengal's Sandeshkhali since March 14 early morning in connection with a land-grabbing case against arrested expelled TMC leader Sheikh Shahjahan.

(This is a developing story, check back for latest updates)

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 14 Mar 2024, 07:49 AM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App