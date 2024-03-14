ED raids multiple locations in West Bengal's Sandeshkhali today

Enforcement Directorate (ED) is conducting raids at multiple locations in West Bengal's Sandeshkhali since March 14 early morning in connection with a land-grabbing case against arrested expelled TMC leader Sheikh Shahjahan.

(This is a developing story, check back for latest updates)

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!