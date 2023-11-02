comScore
Delhi Minister Raaj Kumar Anand's house raided by ED ahead of Arvind Kejriwal's questioning

 Livemint

ED raids the premises of Delhi Minister Raaj Kumar Anand. Searches started early morning today. Raids are underway at 9 premises linked to him.

EC raids underway at Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Delhi Minister Raaj Kumar AnandPremium
EC raids underway at Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Delhi Minister Raaj Kumar Anand

A search by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) is underway at nine premises linked to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Delhi Minister Raaj Kumar Anand. The searches at the nine locations started early this morning. The case for which the raids are currently being conducted at Raaj Kumar Anand's residence has not been disclosed.

The raids at Raaj Kumar Anand come just hours before Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's questioning at the Enforcement Directorate's Delhi office in a money laundering case linked to the Delhi liquor policy case.

The Central agency has summoned AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal to appear before them today in connection with the Delhi excise policy case.

This is a breaking news report, more details are being updated

Updated: 02 Nov 2023, 09:03 AM IST
