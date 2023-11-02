Delhi Minister Raaj Kumar Anand's house raided by ED ahead of Arvind Kejriwal's questioning
ED raids the premises of Delhi Minister Raaj Kumar Anand. Searches started early morning today. Raids are underway at 9 premises linked to him.
A search by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) is underway at nine premises linked to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Delhi Minister Raaj Kumar Anand. The searches at the nine locations started early this morning. The case for which the raids are currently being conducted at Raaj Kumar Anand's residence has not been disclosed.
This is a breaking news report, more details are being updated
