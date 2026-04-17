ED raids Punjab's AAP minister Sanjeev Arora's residence and other locations

The Enforcement Directorate has been conducting searches since early Friday morning at the residence of Punjab Cabinet Minister Sanjeev Arora in Ludhiana. Simultaneous raids are also underway at several other locations linked to him, officials said

‘Simultaneous raids are also underway at several other locations connected to him’

Arora, an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader, was raided by the ED in 2024 too.

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ED had said in a statement that companies linked to Arora and some other entities caused "loss" to the state government and generated "huge" proceeds of crime by alleged misuse of industrial land for residential projects.

A few days ago, the federal probe agency carried out FEMA-related searches at properties linked to AAP Rajya Sabha MP Ashok Kumar Mittal, including his educational institutions in Punjab and Haryana.