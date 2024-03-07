The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on 7 March is conducting raids at the residence of jailed Samajwadi Party (SP) MLA Irfan Solanki and his brother Rizwan Solanki in Kanpur.

(This is a developing story. More details awaited)

