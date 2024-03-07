Active Stocks
ED raids residence of jailed SP MLA Irfan Solanki, his brother in Kanpur. Details here
ED raids residence of jailed SP MLA Irfan Solanki, his brother in Kanpur. Details here

ED conducting raids at the residence of jailed SP MLA Irfan Solanki in Kanpur. The ED team also at the residence of his brother Rizwan Solanki, who are both in jail.

ED conducting raids at the residence of jailed SP MLA Irfan Solanki in Kanpur

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on 7 March is conducting raids at the residence of jailed Samajwadi Party (SP) MLA Irfan Solanki and his brother Rizwan Solanki in Kanpur.

(This is a developing story. More details awaited)

Published: 07 Mar 2024, 09:03 AM IST
