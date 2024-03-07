Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Get Exclusive Features
With the Mint App

Get App
  • Trade Insights
  • My Mint
  • Infographics
Sign In
Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ News / ED raids residence of jailed SP MLA Irfan Solanki, his brother in Kanpur. Details here

ED raids residence of jailed SP MLA Irfan Solanki, his brother in Kanpur. Details here

Livemint

  • ED conducting raids at the residence of jailed SP MLA Irfan Solanki in Kanpur. The ED team also at the residence of his brother Rizwan Solanki, who are both in jail.

ED conducting raids at the residence of jailed SP MLA Irfan Solanki in Kanpur

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on 7 March is conducting raids at the residence of jailed Samajwadi Party (SP) MLA Irfan Solanki and his brother Rizwan Solanki in Kanpur.

(This is a developing story. More details awaited)

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.