Enforcement Directorate is conducting raids over a dozen locations linked to former Uttarakhand Minister Harak Singh Rawat, news agency ANI has reported citing sources on 7 February. As per sources, ED is conducting raids in Delhi, Chandigarh and Uttarakhand in an alleged forest scam case.

