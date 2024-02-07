ED raids several locations linked to Congress leader Harak Singh Rawat in alleged forest scam case
ED is conducting raids in Delhi, Chandigarh, and Uttarakhand in alleged forest scam case linked to former Uttarakhand Minister Harak Singh Rawat.
Enforcement Directorate is conducting raids over a dozen locations linked to former Uttarakhand Minister Harak Singh Rawat, news agency ANI has reported citing sources on 7 February. As per sources, ED is conducting raids in Delhi, Chandigarh and Uttarakhand in an alleged forest scam case.
