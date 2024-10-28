ED searches multiple locations in Karnataka over MUDA-linked money laundering case

  • ED launched searches at various sites in Karnataka, including Mangalore and Bengaluru, in connection with a MUDA-linked money laundering case, involving a builder and other private parties.

Updated28 Oct 2024, 01:05 PM IST
Enforcement Directorate
Enforcement Directorate

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on October 28 conducted searches at more than half a dozen locations in Mangalore, Bengaluru, Mandya and Mysuru in Karnataka's MUDA-linked money laundering case, sources said as reported by ANI.

As per the sources, the searches are currently underway at the premises of a builder among other private individuals.

This new search came within a week after the agency summoned six employees associated with the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) in Karnataka, for questioning. The employees were summoned in connection with the high-profile alleged scam on different dates for the interrogation, which will take place at the ED's zonal office in Bengaluru.

Those summoned have also been instructed to bring several documents related to the case. Investigators from the ED are focused on uncovering evidence and documents linked to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and several officials associated with him.

Named in the FIR are the chief minister, his wife B.M. Parvathi, brother-in-law Mallikarjuna Swamy, and Devaraju, from whom Swamy purchased land later gifted to Parvathi.

The ED has applied provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in its case, enabling the agency to summon individuals for questioning and possibly seize assets during the investigation.

Siddaramaiah has consistently denied the allegations, claiming that he is facing political persecution. Siddaramaiah has stated that he will not resign, backed by his party leaders, despite ongoing demands from the BJP for him to leave his position as head of the government

Karnataka CM on MUDA scam case

On October 18, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah remained defiant amid growing calls for his resignation. The senior Congress leader insisted that the law would take its course — breaking his silence on the matter amid an Enforcement Directorate raid at the Mysuru Urban Development Authority office. “What should I do if ED raids on MUDA. What happens according to the law will happen...” he had told reporters.

(With inputs from agencies)

First Published:28 Oct 2024, 01:05 PM IST
ED searches multiple locations in Karnataka over MUDA-linked money laundering case

      Popular in News

