ED seizes ₹32L cash after raids on Punjab AAP MLA, others in bank fraud case
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday said it seized ₹32 lakh cash, some mobile phones and hard drives after a raid at the premises of Punjab AAP MLA Jaswant Singh Gajjan Majra and others in connection with a money laundering investigation in an alleged bank loan fraud.