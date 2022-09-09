ED seizes 32L cash after raids on Punjab AAP MLA, others in bank fraud case

"When a fresh RoC (Registrar of Companies) search was initiated by the bank in May 2016, it was observed that there was a drastic change in the directors of the company (without intimation to/prior permission of bank) and Kirpal Singh Tiwana, Harish Kumar and Lakhbir Singh had been appointed as directors of TCL and Principal person Balwant Singh had resigned from the directorship," the ED alleged.