Ed Sheeran’s Bengaluru street concert: Did the singer break rules? ‘Shape of You’ singer says ’just us randomly...’

British singer Ed Sheeran seems to be in trouble ahead of his Bengaluru concert for performing on a sidewalk in the city.

Ed Sheeran shared a statement on social media about his street performance stating that he had prior permission to perform at the premise.

“We had permission to busk, by the way. Hence, us playing in that exact spot was planned out before. It wasn't just us randomly turning up. All good though. See you at the show tonight x (sic),” the ‘Shape of You’ singer shared a note on his Instagram Story.

Ed Sheeran’s statement

Despite having taken permission beforehand, Ed Sheeran was reportedly stopped by the Bengaluru Police from performing on a sidewalk in the city, on Sunday.

Ed Sheeran's Bengaluru street gig On Sunday, a viral clip showed Ed Sheeran performing at a corner of Bengaluru's Church Street.

After Ed Sheeran started singing his hit track "Shape of You," fans gathered around and joined him, singing the chorus. However, the impromptu performance was cut short by police, who were seen disconnecting cables in the viral video.

Ed Sheeran Bengaluru concert Ed Sheeran is all set to perform in Bengaluru today at NICE Grounds. Bengaluru is the only city where the ‘Shape of You’ singer would be performing for two consecutive days due to an overwhelming sale of tickets.

The British singer has been touring India as a part of his Mathematics tour. He has already performed in Hyderabad and Chennai. Sheeran is slated to perform in Delhi NCR and Shillong next on February 12 and 15 respectively.

