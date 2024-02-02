ED states grounds for Hemant Soren's arrest, says ‘illegally possessed 8.5 acres land'
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has stated grounds of JMM leader Hemant Soren's arrest under PMLA. ED said, “The property measuring approximately 8.5 acres is proceeds of crime which has been in unauthorised and illegal possession and use of Hemant Soren."
