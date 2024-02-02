Hello User
Business News/ News / ED states grounds for Hemant Soren's arrest, says ‘illegally possessed 8.5 acres land'

ED states grounds for Hemant Soren's arrest, says ‘illegally possessed 8.5 acres land'

Livemint

  • ED stated grounds for Hemant Soren's arrest under PMLA, alleging he possessed and used approximately 8.5 acres of property illegally.

Former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren (PTI Photo)

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has stated grounds of JMM leader Hemant Soren's arrest under PMLA. ED said, “The property measuring approximately 8.5 acres is proceeds of crime which has been in unauthorised and illegal possession and use of Hemant Soren."

It stated that the grounds of his were under Section 19 of the PMLA, 2002.

"The property measuring approximately 8.5 acres is proceeds of crime which has been in unauthorised and illegal possession and use of Hemant Soren. He has directly indulged in the process connected with acquisition, possession and the use of proceeds of crime. Hemant Soren is knowingly a party along with Bhanu Pratap Prasad and others in the activities connected with concealment of the original records for projecting the property acquired by him in an illegal manner as an untainted property..." ED said.

