Edan Alexander: Last living American-Israeli hostage held in Gaza to be freed by Hamas | Who is he?

Hamas said on Monday that it would release the last-living American-Israeli hostage Edan Alexander soon even as Israel continues to pound Gaza with clear indications of “intensification” of fighting in the war-ravaged territory.

While Hamas does hope for a ceasefire, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has specified that there would be no ceasefire or prisoner release with Hamas. He said only a safe corridor would be provided for the release of Edan Alexander.

Edan Alexander has been held in Gaza since October 2023, when Hamas militants launched a coordinated land, sea, and air assault on Israel, killing over a thousand people and abducting around 250 individuals including Edan.

Who is Edan Alexander? Edan Alexander is one of the hostages who has been held in Gaza since October 2023. After the prisoner exchange between Israel and Hamas, the latter still holds 59 hostages – of them, only 24 are believed to be still alive. Five of the hostages were American citizens and of them, Edan Alexander is the only one alive.

According to the Hostages and Missing Families Forum, a group representing the families of the captives, Alexander’s family was en route to Israel. Also Read | ‘Sons of dogs, get us out of this’: Palestinian prez urges Hamas to free hostages, Hamas calls it ‘insulting’

According to the reports, Edan Alexander was born in the United States. He moved to Israel in 2022 after his graduation and enlisted himself in the Israel Defense Forces (IDF). He served in the elite Golani Brigade.

His parents and two younger siblings still live in Tenafly, New Jersey, the USA. Eldest of the two siblings, Edan Alexander was fond of swimming and sports.

The day he was kidnapped, Edan Alexander was on a call with his parents. That was the last call they have had with him. Later, they came to know that Edan was abducted by the Hamas militants.

Donald Trump also announced on Truth Social that Edan Alexander, who was thought to be dead, will be released to Israel.

“I am happy to announce that Edan Alexander, an American citizen who has been held hostage since October 2023, is coming home to his family. I am grateful to all those involved in making this monumental news happen. This was a step taken in good faith towards the United States and the efforts of the mediators — Qatar and Egypt — to put an end to this very brutal war and return ALL living hostages and remains to their loved ones.” Advertisement