Edelweiss Alternatives raises $1 billion for third special-situations fund
The fund has so far invested over 40% of its corpus across eight deals, the company said
Bengaluru: Edelweiss Alternative Asset Advisors (EAAA), the alternative-assets arm of Mumbai-based financial services firm Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd, said on Monday it has raised $1 billion (about ₹8,000 crore) for its third special-situations fund. The fund has, so far, invested over 40% of the corpus across eight deals, the alternative-investment firm said in a statement. It hasn't marked its final close yet. Special-situations funds are not designed for long-term investment but are instead a way for businesses to access working capital relatively quickly and easily.