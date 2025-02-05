Ed-Sheeran concert in Chennai: Traffic police issue advisory, announce diversions, check full detail

Ahead of Ed-Sheeran's show, Chennai traffic police have issued an advisory announced diversions and travel restrictions on key routes. Commuters in Chennai must avoid the restricted routes and plan according to diversions to avoid unnecessary delay.

British singer will hold show on Wednesday at YMCA grounds, Nandanam in Chennai at 6 pm. As the concert is expected to draw a large number of audience near YMCA grounds check the key diversions announced by Chennai Police for Wednesday, February 5.

Chennai Police advisory ahead of Ed-Sheeran concert For people planning to reach Ed Sheeran Chennai concert venue via auto-rickshaws and cabs (vehicles with yellow plate), can reach grounds only via Cenotaph Road / Gandhi Mandapam road, Chamiers road, Lotus colony 2nd street (Nandanam Extension) to drop.

