ED–TMC tussle over I-PAC raid deepens: ED moves SC for CBI probe; Mamata Banerjee-led govt files caveat

The Enforcement Directorate filed a petition before the Supreme Court alleging interference in the I-PAC coal scam investigation by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her administration, Bar and Bench reported. The allegations levied through Article 32 writ came after the West Bengal government filed a caveat before the top court,

The caveat, a precautionary measure in anticipation of a case to, demands that no order be passed in the matter without hearing it. The ED plea seeking Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry accuses Trinamool Congress (TMC) led government of compromising ED's investigative autonomy during its searches on political consultancy firm ‘Indian Pac Consulting Private Limited’ (I-PAC) in Kolkata.

It is alleged that Mamata Banerjee with senior party leaders stormed into the premises of I-PAC and residence of its co-founder Pratik Jain on 8 January when the ED was carrying out searches. ED accused Mamata Banerjee-led government of intimidation, harassment and victimisation of its officers who were discharging their statutory duties.

It is important to note that apex court petitions succeed pleas filed in the Calcutta High Court by both the central agency and the state. Calcutta High Court Judge Suvra Ghosh on Friday listed hearing for 14 January when chaos erupted in the courtroom as soon as proceedings began. Since both the ED and the Trinamool Congress approached the apex court, the matter is most likely to be mentioned for urgent hearing on Monday, 12 January, PTI reported citing sources.

All you need to know about ED raids at I-PAC The law enforcement agency was reportedly conducted searches at 10 locations linked to I-PAC in connection with coal smuggling and money laundering case on Thursday. Notably, TMC denies ED's allegations of obstruction and maintains that this political consultancy firm functions as its election strategist. It alleged that the probe agency had no motive to pursue any bona fide investigation instead it wanted to disrupt TMC's electoral preparations

The probe agency further claimed that Mamata Banerjee visited the residence of I-PAC director Pratik Jain while ED searches were underway. ED further alleges that with the aid of the police she took a laptop and a green folder out of his apartment and also went to I-PAC’s office to fish out several other files.

“We are not being allowed to conduct statutory investigations. The matter could not be heard by the HC due to ruckus in the court. We even wrote an email to the Chief Justice of the High Court and met him personally. But things have not moved forward. So we are petitioning the Supreme Court now,” The Indian Express quoted a senior ED official as saying.