Effect of festivals on caseload will be seen soon, say officials

The impact of festivals such as Durga Puja and Diwali and state elections on the pandemic situation in India will be visible in the coming weeks, even though the daily covid-19 cases have been on a decline, Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan said on Tuesday.

Bhushan was speaking to the media about the preparedness, updates and the actions taken to contain covid-19. India recorded 29,163 new covid cases in the last 24 hours taking the total to 8,886,987.

The active covid-19 caseload currently stands at 453,401, or 5.11% of the total cases. Maharashtra, Kerala, Delhi, West Bengal, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Andhra Pradesh accounted for 76.7% of the total active case count.

Delhi, which is witnessing a third wave of covid with a record number of new cases over the past few days, reported 3,797 fresh cases on Tuesday, followed by West Bengal with 3,012 new cases and Kerala with 2,710 cases, the ministry of health and family welfare said in a statement.

The Centre said the covid-19 curve is bending. “India continues to be among the countries with the lowest cases per million population in the world, our figure is as low as 6,430, while some countries are having more than 20,000 cases per million population. India has reported 211 new cases per million population whereas the world average was 510 during the last week," said Bhushan, adding that India is much ahead of Russia, France and the UK when it comes to daily tests conducted.

India has so far conducted 126,542,907 tests as on Tuesday with the cumulative positivity rate at 7.01%. Besides, 78.40% of the 449 new deaths are concentrated in 10 states and Union territories. The country has so far recorded 131,558 deaths. More than a fifth, or 22.76% of new fatalities, were reported from Delhi (99). Maharashtra reported 60 fatalities, followed by West Bengal at 53.

“India’s deaths per million population also remain lower (at 94) than the world average (169). India has reported only three deaths per million population in the last week while many other countries are witnessing an increase in numbers," Bhushan said.

Bhushan said considering the upsurge in number of covid-19 cases in Delhi, an action plan has been prepared by the health ministry in cooperation with the Delhi government, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), NITI Aayog and All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi, to contain the infection. “A daily average of 57,000 tests have been conducted in September-November in Delhi. A steady increase in the number of tests is crucial, else a huge number of people with infection might escape from our radar and it may result in further spread," he said.

V.K. Paul, member (health), NITI Aayog, said, one should learn from the situation in countries like Italy and France, where cases are increasing. “People should understand that the infection is not over. Don’t be hesitant to get tested. We are doubling the capacity of testing in Delhi. People should ensure that if they have any symptom they must approach the nearest testing facility. Low mortality rate does not mean we can risk the lives of others," said Paul.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via