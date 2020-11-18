Effect of festivals on caseload will be seen soon, say officials

The Centre said the covid-19 curve is bending. “India continues to be among the countries with the lowest cases per million population in the world, our figure is as low as 6,430, while some countries are having more than 20,000 cases per million population. India has reported 211 new cases per million population whereas the world average was 510 during the last week," said Bhushan, adding that India is much ahead of Russia, France and the UK when it comes to daily tests conducted.