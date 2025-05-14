Effect of Prince Harry's interview: King Charles won't speak to his son again; insider reveals what William will do

Prince William and Prince Harry's relationship seems to be in disarray despite Prince Harry's wish for reconciliation, as expressed in a recent interview. Sources suggest that the divide deepened by recent public revelations. Speculations are doing the rounds that the Duke of Sussex may not attend his brother's coronation while the Prince of Wales may not even invite.

“I think it’s done … I don’t think there’s [any] coming back from that," the source informed the news daily, referring to the most recent Prince Harry’s interview with the BBC. Prince Harry had mentioned, “I would love reconciliation with my family,” adding “There’s no point continuing to fight any more, life is precious.” He also noted that his father, King Charles, won’t speak to him.

The longstanding rift between the two brothers seems irreparable. Author and friend of the royal family, Hugo Vickers, revealed that there is no specified rule to invite Prince Harry to his coronation.

“Quite frankly he (Prince William) can do what he likes. It is not set in stone,” Page Six quoted Hugo Vickers as saying with regard to Prince William extending coronation invite to his younger brother. To prove his point, he referred to the incident when “The Duke of Windsor was not invited to [his niece Queen Elizabeth’s] coronation in 1953." He further noted, "There was a lot of discussion about it.”

However, “theoretically” Prince of Wales should invite his younger brother to his coronation, the royal family insider informed Page Six. As per the report, the two brothers have not spoken to each other in about two years, a source informed Page Six.

“They could not see Harry attending the coronation, musing that William may not even invite him,” Page Six report states while referring to information from internal sources.

Ever since the couple moved out of UK in the 2020, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been overtly vocal about the royal family.