Efforts to raise production of pharma-grade methanol underway, but logistics issues persist, says official

New Delhi: India is struggling to bridge a logistical gap that leaves its huge pharmaceutical industry reliant on imports for a key chemical, even as domestic capacity sits idle. While state-run plants can increase pharma-grade methanol production, the distance between manufacturing hubs in the northeast and drug clusters in the west and south has created a distribution bottleneck.

Top government officials are now coordinating between ministries to prevent medicine shortages as the West Asia war squeezes global supply chains. The issue shows a broader weakness in India's pharmaceutical status: the inability to efficiently transport raw materials from domestic refineries to the lab bench.

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At an update to the media on the domestic and fuel and pharmaceutical stock position, T.L. Satyaprakash, joint secretary, ministry of chemical and fertilizers, said the geographic concentration of manufacturing poses distribution challenges.

The pharmaceutical industry depends on methanol as both a solvent and a reactant in drug synthesis, owing to its strong solvency, controlled reactivity and high purity. Methanol is crucial in the manufacture of antibiotics such as streptomycin for tuberculosis and also serves as a key intermediate in the production of cholesterol-lowering medication.

The pharmaceutical industry’s methanol requirement is estimated at around 500 tonnes per day, with nearly 90% of demand currently met through imports, which have been hit by the war in West Asia.

The pharmaceutical industry is dispersed across states such as Maharashtra, Gujarat, Telangana, and Himachal Pradesh, making transport both time-consuming and cost-intensive.

"The refineries are currently manufacturing industrial methanol. However, they are capable of manufacturing pharma-grade methanol. They can ramp up capacity as per demand. However, logistics is a cause of concern, especially transporting methanol from Assam Petrochemicals to major pharma hubs in the country," Satyaprakash added.

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Methanol supply remains a concern, with Assam Petrochemicals and Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd stepping in as logistics are strengthened, he stressed.

Strengthening supply chain infrastructure and developing regional storage or production hubs could help bridge the gap, ensuring efficient and reliable availability of critical inputs for the pharma sector.

Satyaprakash also added that the pharmaceutical sector depends on petroleum and petrochemical feedstocks for drug manufacturing, and the government is coordinating with the ministry of petroleum and natural gas and the department of chemicals and petrochemicals to ensure an uninterrupted supply. Key inputs such as propylene, ammonia and methanol are being allocated on a pro rata basis, with fertiliser units supporting ammonia supply. Propylene is critical for medicines like ibuprofen, with supplies supported by Bharat Petroleum Corp. Ltd (BPCL) refineries.

The quality control order on chemical compound morpholine has been relaxed to support production, while aluminium supply for packaging is being restored. Supplies of LPG and high-speed diesel for pharmaceutical processes are under close watch, with no current disruptions reported. He added that the government continues to address issues on a case-to-case basis in coordination with industry stakeholders to ensure uninterrupted pharma production.