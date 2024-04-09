Eggs, ammo and underwear: Inside Ukraine’s new push against military graft
Isabel Coles , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 09 Apr 2024, 07:43 PM IST
SummaryA former energy executive is on a quest to clean up arms contracts after a series of scandals that caused disquiet among Kyiv’s allies.
KYIV, Ukraine—Masked Ukrainian security officers have raided properties, seized wads of cash and detained suspects in a recent crackdown on graft in the purchase of goods for the military ranging from eggs to artillery shells.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less