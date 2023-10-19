Israel agreed to permit Egypt to provide limited humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip on October 18 following an explosion at Gaza City's al-Ahli Hospital, which killed hundreds and further strained Gaza's struggling medical system. This move marks as first move since 10-day siege of the territory. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The permit to deliver water, food and other essential supplies was agreed to as anger blew across the Middle East over the hospital blast. US President Joe Biden visited the region to prevent a wider conflict in the region.

Earlier, Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi said that millions of Egyptians would oppose any attempt to forcibly relocate Palestinians to the Sinai Peninsula. He added such a move could transform the Egyptian region into a base for attacks against Israel, reported Reuters. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also read: Israel-Hamas War LIVE Updates: Israel refutes claim of civilian deaths in hospital blast; Rishi Sunak to visit Israel Claims of responsibility for the hospital blast varied, with many Arab leaders alleging Israeli involvement, while Hamas officials in Gaza attributed it to an Israeli airstrike. Israel denied any involvement and presented evidence suggesting the blast resulted from a rocket misfire by Islamic Jihad, another militant group operating in Gaza. However, Islamic Jihad dismissed that allegations.

Israel had cut off all supplies to Gaza following a rampage by Hamas militants in southern Israel. As a result, many families in Gaza were left with just one meal a day and had to resort to drinking contaminated water.

Also read: World leaders in Israel to douse war fire; From Biden to Rishi Sunak here's how the world is striving Video from al-Ahli Hospital showed the hospital premises covered in debris, with many of the victims being young children. Gaza City's main hospital received hundreds of wounded patients amid medical supply shortages. Doctors performed surgeries on floors, often without anesthesia. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Biden said Sisi agreed to open the crossing and is planning to send around 20 truckloads of aid into the Gaza Strip said US President Joe Biden. Israeli government allowed humanitarian aid into southern Gaza from Egypt only as long as none of it will be diverted to Hamas militant group. Biden said if Hamas confiscates aid, “it will end." The aid will begin moving from October 20 according to White House officials.

Egypt must repair the damaged border roads which was caused by Israeli airstrikes. Head of the Red Crescent for North Sinai, Khalid Zayed said over 200 trucks carrying around 3,000 tons of aid are at the Rafah crossing, which is Gaza's only connection to Egypt. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The supplies will be delivered under the supervision of the United Nations as confirmed by Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry, reported Al-Arabiya TV.

(With inputs from AP and Reuters)

