Eid ul-Fitr 2024: Eid in India to be celebrated on THIS date due to non-sighting of moon
Eid ul-Fitr will be observed in much of India on April 11, except for Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, and Kerala. Eid dates vary globally based on the Shawwal moon sighting
Many Indian Muslims will observe another day of fast today, April 10 since the crescent Moon wasn't sighted. Key mosques in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Karnataka confirmed this. Consequently, Eid al-Fitr will be observed in much of the country on April 11.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message