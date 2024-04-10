Many Indian Muslims will observe another day of fast today, April 10 since the crescent Moon wasn't sighted. Key mosques in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Karnataka confirmed this. Consequently, Eid al-Fitr will be observed in much of the country on April 11.

Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday as the crescent for the Islamic month of Shawwal was sighted here, the Union Territory's grand Mufti Nasir-Ul-Islam announced on Tuesday.

"Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday as the moon has been sighted," the J-K's Grand Mufti said.

Eid-ul-Fitr will also be celebrated in Ladakh on Wednesday.

"Crescent has been sighted in Kargil, Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated tomorrow on April 10, 2024 in Kargil, Ladakh," Jammiat-ul-Ulama Isna Ashria, Kargil-Ladakh, said in a statement.

Clerics in Kerala confirmed the sighting of the moon on Tuesday. Following this, the Eid celebration date for the state was announced by prominent clerics such as Sayyid Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal, Jifri Muthukkoya Thangal, and Kanthapuram A P Aboobacker Musliyar.

It is noteworthy that numerous Islamic nations in West Asia are observing the festival on April 10. The Shawwal Moon was sighted in Saudi Arabia, UAE, and other nations on April 9. Eid will be celebrated on April 10 in Pakistan.

Shahi Imam of Jama Masjid, Delhi Syed Ahmed Bukhari, stated that there's no sighting of the Shawwal moon. "Eid will be celebrated on Thursday, April 11," announced Bukhari.

Likewise, Lucknow's Markazi Chand Committee confirmed the Eid celebration on April 11 due to the absence of moon sighting this evening.

Eid-ul-Fitr is celebrated worldwide on varying days, contingent upon the sighting of the crescent moon, indicating the commencement of the Shawwal month in the lunar Islamic calendar. This festival marks the conclusion of the fasting month of Ramadan.

The festival holds profound significance as it revolves around the tradition of moon sighting, deeply ingrained in Islamic culture over generations. According to belief, Prophet Muhammad himself awaited reports of the crescent moon's appearance, as it signaled the advent of a new month.

-With agency inputs

