Eid-al Adha Date 2025: Waiting for moon sighting in Saudi Arabia? Know details about Zil-Hajj crescent

Eid-al Adha date 2025: The search for Zil-Hajj 1446 AH crescent moon in Saudi Arabia will take place on the evening of May 27, which corresponds to 29 ZilQad, the eleventh Islamic month. This moon sighting will determine the auspicious date of Eid-al Adha 2025, which is commonly known as Bakra Eid in India.

Advertisement

The Supreme Court of Saudi Arabia issued a statement on Sunday, urging sky gazers to look for crescent moon on Tuesday evening and promptly report to the nearest court and provide their testimony on sight of the most awaited celestial spectacle. Since the celebration of the upcoming festival of Eid is contingent upon moon sighting, the exact date on which festivities will take place will be announced tomorrow or day after.

Anyone who sights the crescent moon with the naked eye or through binoculars to promptly report to the nearest court and submit their testimony, Saudi Press agency quoted Saudi Arabia Supreme Court as saying.

Expected Eid-al Adha date Eid-al Adha celebrations are expected to begin in Saudi Arabia from next Friday, that is June 6, according to astronomical calculations by the Emirates Astronomy Society. Meanwhile, Eid Al Adha celebrations will take place a day later in India.

Advertisement

If the crescent moon of Zil-Hajj is not sighted on Tuesday, Dhul Qadah month will conclude on May 28 while the beginning of Dhu Al Hijjah month will be shifted to May 29, as per Islamic lunar calendar practice. In this case Eid-al Adha will be observed in Saudi Arabia on June 7 and in India on June 8.

If moon is sighted on May 27, Arafat Day will be observed on June 5, otherwise it will be observed on the subsequent day. Nations like the US, UK, France, and Germany follow local moon sighting announcements from Saudi Arabia while Eid dates differ in South Asian countries.

Eid-al Adha moon in India Similarly, Muslims residing in India, Pakistan, Malaysia, Sultanate of Brunei, Indonesia, Japan, Hong Kong, Bangladesh, Afghanistan and other South Asian nations will attempt to sight the crescent Dhul Al Hijjah moon on May 28 or May 29.