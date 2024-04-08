Eid al-Fitr 2024 in India on April 10 or 11? Know how crescent moon sighting in Saudi Arabia today will decide
Eid al-Fitr 2024: Chand Raat, or the day before Eid al-Fitr, signifies the end of Ramadan or Zul-Hijjah. This day marks vibrant celebrations in South Asian countries like India, Pakistan and Bangladesh ahead of Eid al-Fitr.
Eid al-Fitr marks the conclusion of the Holy month of fasting, Ramadan. During this month, followers of Islam worldwide observe fasting every day from dawn to dusk.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message