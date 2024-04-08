Active Stocks
Eid al-Fitr 2024 in India on April 10 or 11? Know how crescent moon sighting in Saudi Arabia today will decide

Written By Fareha Naaz

Eid al-Fitr 2024: Chand Raat, or the day before Eid al-Fitr, signifies the end of Ramadan or Zul-Hijjah. This day marks vibrant celebrations in South Asian countries like India, Pakistan and Bangladesh ahead of Eid al-Fitr.

Eid al-Fitr 2024: The Arabic term ‘Eid al-Fitr’ refers to ‘festival of breaking the fast’ and marks the conclusion of the Holy month of fasting.Premium
Eid al-Fitr marks the conclusion of the Holy month of fasting, Ramadan. During this month, followers of Islam worldwide observe fasting every day from dawn to dusk.

The Arabic term ‘Eid al-Fitr’ refers to the ‘festival of breaking the fast,’ and hence, Muslims look forward to celebrations on this day that marks the first day of Shawwal, the tenth month of the Islamic (lunar) calendar. Eid al-Fitr falls on a different day every year. India is expected to observe the festivities tentatively on April 10 or 11 this year, depending on the sighting of the moon.

In India, Kerala is the only state where Eid al-Fitr celebrations are determined based on a sighting of the moon in Saudi Arabia. As a result, the state marks celebrations on the same date as Saudi Arabia. 

Crescent moon sighting in Saudi Arabia to decide Eid al-Fitr 2024 date in India

The sighting of the crescent moon in Saudi Arabia today holds significance for Eid al-Fitr celebrations in India. Due to the time difference, India typically celebrates Eid a day later than Saudi Arabia. 

Thus, the sighting of the moon in Saudi Arabia today will determine the date of the Islamic festival in India. India, along with other South Asian countries, will observe the festival on Wednesday, April 10 if the moon is sighted in Saudi Arabia today with Eid celebrations in the country tomorrow. If moon is sighted in Saudi Arabia tomorrow then India will celebrate Eid on Thursday, April 11. The crescent moon sighting takes place a day before the festival is celebrated in the region.

Chand Raat, or the day before Eid al-Fitr, signifies the end of Ramadan or Zul-Hijjah. Chand Raat literally means ‘night of the moon’ in Urdu. This day marks vibrant celebrations in South Asian countries like India, Pakistan and Bangladesh ahead of Eid al-Fitr.

Published: 08 Apr 2024, 01:51 PM IST
