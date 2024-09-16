Eid Mubarak! PM Modi extends warm wishes for Milad-un-Nabi, says ‘may harmony and togetherness always prevail’

  • PM Modi extended warm wishes for Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi on September 16, emphasising harmony, togetherness, joy, and prosperity.

Updated16 Sep 2024, 10:13 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 16 extended warm wishes for Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi. Taking to X, the Prime Minister wrote, “Best wishes on the occasion of Milad-un-Nabi. May harmony and togetherness always prevail. Let there be joy and prosperity all around.”

President Droupadi Murmu extended her wishes to all citizens. He wrote, “On the auspicious occasion of Milad-ul-Nabi, the birthday of Prophet Muhammad, I congratulate all the countrymen, especially the Muslim brothers and sisters. Prophet Muhammad (pbuh) has set a wonderful example of a human society based on equality. He has also taught to follow the path of truth with patience. On this occasion, let us all pledge to implement his teachings in practical life and continue to be active for the development of the country.”

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi too took to X wished happiness and prosperity for all. He wrote, “Eid Milad-Un-Nabi Mubarak to all. May this auspicious occasion bring peace, joy, and compassion to our hearts and homes. Wishing everyone happiness and prosperity.”

 

Eid holiday rescheduled in Mumbai

The Maharashtra government rescheduled the official Eid-e-Milad holiday in Mumbai to September 18 after the Muslim community decided to shift Eid processions amid Anant Chaturdashi celebrations. According to the news agency PTI, the local Muslim community decided to take Eid-e-Milad procession on September 18 instead of September 16. The decision was made with the Anant Chaturdashi celebration in view. Anant Chaturdashi is the last day of Ganesh Utsav, in which devotees take out a procession before immersing lord Ganesha's idol.

About Eid-e-Milad

The Islamic festival of Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi, also known as Eid-e-Milad or Nabid and Mawlid in colloquial Arabic, commemorates the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad in the Sufi or the Barelvi school of thought. It is important to note that Prophet, the founder of Islam and the proclaimer of the Quran, died on the same day.

The celebration occurs during Rabi’ al-Awwal, the 12th day of the third month in the Islamic calendar. This year, Milad-un-Nabi will be observed from the evening of September 15 to September 16, 2024

First Published:16 Sep 2024, 10:13 AM IST
