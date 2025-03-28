Eid ul-Fitr 2025: When will Ramadan conclude - March 30 or 31? Saudi Arabia moon sighting date here

Eid ul-Fitr 2025: Preparations are in full swing for Eid ul-Fitr as the month of fasting, Ramadan, is nearing its end. The crescent moon sighting will determine the celebration date. Countries like Saudi Arabia may celebrate Eid ul-Fitr a day before India based on local sightings.

Written By Fareha Naaz
Updated28 Mar 2025, 09:52 AM IST
Eid ul-Fitr 2025: As Ramadan end approaches, the crescent moon sighting on March 30 will confirm Eid ul-Fitr festival date.
Eid ul-Fitr 2025: As Ramadan end approaches, the crescent moon sighting on March 30 will confirm Eid ul-Fitr festival date.(Twitter)

Eid ul-Fitr 2025: Muslims worldwide are preparing for the much-awaited festival as the month-long fasting nears its end, with the arrival of Alvida Jumma today, March 28. Eid ul-Fitr, also called the “festival of breaking the fast,” marks the conclusion of Ramadan, during which devotees fast from dawn to dusk. It's time to find out the exact date of this global celebration.

When is Eid ul-Fitr 2025?

One of the holiest months in Islam, known as Ramadan, commenced in India on Sunday, March 2, this year, following the sighting of the crescent moon on March 1. Meanwhile, in Saudi Arabia, the holy month commenced a day earlier on March 1.

Also Read | Eid-ul-fitr 2025: When is Eid? March 31st or April 1? Check details here

Eid-ul-Fitr moon sighting in India

If the crescent is sighted on March 30, Muslims across India will mark the conclusion of Ramadan and celebrate Eid on Monday, March 31, 2025. Since the Hijri, or Islamic lunar calendar is followed as per custom, the official confirmation about Eid-ul-Fitr will only come after the crescent moon is sighted. In case moon is not sighted on March 30, then the festival will be celebrated on April 1.

Typically, India celebrates Eid-ul-Fitr a day after Saudi Arabia. The crescent of Eid is usually first sighted in Saudi Arabia and some parts of India, along with some Western countries.

Also Read | Are banks, income tax offices and insurers open on March 31?

Eid ul-Fitr moon sighting in Saudi Arabia

Skygazers will look for crescent moon in Saudi Arabia on March 29. If the moon appears on Saturday, Eid will be on Sunday, March 30, in Saudi Arabia. Otherwise, it will be celebrated on March 31 and in India on April 1.

When is Eid-ul-Fitr in US, UK, UAE, and other countries?

The US, UK, France, and Germany follow local moon sighting announcements from Saudi Arabia. In the ninth month of the Islamic calendar, the crescent moon of Shawwal will be cited on the 29th or 30th day of Ramadan 1446 AH.

Also Read | ‘Orwellian,’ says MoS after Meerut Police’s warning for Eid namaz onroad

Eid ul-Fitr date in India and other neighbouring countries

Other neighbouring countries, like Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan, follow dates similar to India's, in which Ramadan begins a day later than in the Middle East and Western countries. Henceforth, the moon sighting in India is expected on the evening of Sunday, March 30, 2025, corresponding to the 29th day of Ramadan, 1446 AH. Hence, the Eid ul-Fitr date is predicted to be March 31 in India.

Alvida Jumma prayers today

Muslims worldwide will take part in special congregational prayers at mosques. Friday afternoon prayer is considered special and is called Jumma Namaz. The prayers assume more significance during this month of fasting and so does the Friday prayer that falls in the last week of Ramadan.

Jumma prayer at Jama Masjid in the national capital – Delhi, will start around 1:30 PM to 2:00 PM following a sermon at 1:00 PM. Although the timing of Friday prayers varies from city to city, some mosques keep two congregations to allow larger gatherings to offer congregational prayers. The month-long fasting culminates into Eid festivities, which will be celebrated with vigour and enthusiasm across the world on March 30 or 31, depending on the moon sighting.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsNewsEid ul-Fitr 2025: When will Ramadan conclude - March 30 or 31? Saudi Arabia moon sighting date here
MoreLess
First Published:28 Mar 2025, 09:46 AM IST
Most Active Stocks
Market Snapshot
  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High
Trending In Market
Recommended For You
    More Recommendations
    Gold Prices
    • 24K
    • 22K
    Fuel Price
    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Popular in News

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.