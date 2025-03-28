Eid ul-Fitr 2025: When will Ramadan conclude - March 30 or 31? Saudi Arabia moon sighting date here

Eid ul-Fitr 2025: Muslims worldwide are preparing for the much-awaited festival as the month-long fasting nears its end, with the arrival of Alvida Jumma today, March 28. Eid ul-Fitr, also called the “festival of breaking the fast,” marks the conclusion of Ramadan, during which devotees fast from dawn to dusk. It's time to find out the exact date of this global celebration.

When is Eid ul-Fitr 2025? One of the holiest months in Islam, known as Ramadan, commenced in India on Sunday, March 2, this year, following the sighting of the crescent moon on March 1. Meanwhile, in Saudi Arabia, the holy month commenced a day earlier on March 1.

Eid-ul-Fitr moon sighting in India If the crescent is sighted on March 30, Muslims across India will mark the conclusion of Ramadan and celebrate Eid on Monday, March 31, 2025. Since the Hijri, or Islamic lunar calendar is followed as per custom, the official confirmation about Eid-ul-Fitr will only come after the crescent moon is sighted. In case moon is not sighted on March 30, then the festival will be celebrated on April 1.

Typically, India celebrates Eid-ul-Fitr a day after Saudi Arabia. The crescent of Eid is usually first sighted in Saudi Arabia and some parts of India, along with some Western countries.

Eid ul-Fitr moon sighting in Saudi Arabia Skygazers will look for crescent moon in Saudi Arabia on March 29. If the moon appears on Saturday, Eid will be on Sunday, March 30, in Saudi Arabia. Otherwise, it will be celebrated on March 31 and in India on April 1.

When is Eid-ul-Fitr in US, UK, UAE, and other countries? The US, UK, France, and Germany follow local moon sighting announcements from Saudi Arabia. In the ninth month of the Islamic calendar, the crescent moon of Shawwal will be cited on the 29th or 30th day of Ramadan 1446 AH.

Eid ul-Fitr date in India and other neighbouring countries Other neighbouring countries, like Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan, follow dates similar to India's, in which Ramadan begins a day later than in the Middle East and Western countries. Henceforth, the moon sighting in India is expected on the evening of Sunday, March 30, 2025, corresponding to the 29th day of Ramadan, 1446 AH. Hence, the Eid ul-Fitr date is predicted to be March 31 in India. Advertisement

Alvida Jumma prayers today Muslims worldwide will take part in special congregational prayers at mosques. Friday afternoon prayer is considered special and is called Jumma Namaz. The prayers assume more significance during this month of fasting and so does the Friday prayer that falls in the last week of Ramadan.