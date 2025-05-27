Eid-al Adha 2025 moon sighting LIVE Updates: Saudi Arabia prepares for moon sighting; crescent sighted in UAE

Eid-Al adha 2025 moon sighting LIVE Updates: As Muslims around the world prepare for one of the most auspicious festivals of the year, it's time to know when will Eid be celebrated in India. The moon sighting in Saudi Arabia today will determine the exact Eid-al Adha Date 2025.
Also known as Bakra Eid, Bakrid, Bakhreid, Eid al-Adha, Eid Qurban, Qurban Bayarami or the Feast of Sacrifice, the festival commemorates the sacrifice of Prophet Ibrahim's (Abraham)son as an act of respect to the divine.
In Saudi Arabia, if the moon is sighted today, Eid Al Adha celebrations will take place on June 6 in Saudi Arabia and a day later in India.
If the crescent moon of Zil-Hajj is not sighted in Saudi Arabia today, the eleventh Islamic month will conclude on May 28 and the beginning of Dhu Al Hijjah month will be shifted to May 29, as per Islamic lunar calendar. In this case Eid-al Adha will be observed in Saudi Arabia on June 7 and in India on June 8.
Muslims residing in India will attempt to look for the crescent moon on May 28 or May 29.
Eid-al Adha 2025 moon sighting LIVE: With the crescent expected to be observed today, Wednesday, May 28 will be the first day of the new Hijri month in Muslim countries and thus Eid-al Adha is likely to begin on Friday (June 6) predicted the IAC
Eid-al Adha 2025 moon sighting LIVE: Eid-al Adha in India is likely to be celebrated on June 7 (10th of Zil-Hajj), Saturday, depending on when the crescent is sighted
Eid-al Adha 2025 moon sighting LIVE: As per reports, the crescent is likely to be sighted in Oman today evening
Eid-al Adha 2025 moon sighting LIVE: The Supreme Court of Saudi Arabia issued a statement on Sunday, urging sky gazers to look for crescent moon today evening and report the same to the nearest court