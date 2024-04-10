Eid Mubarak! Top quotes, WhatsApp messages, photos and GIF to share with your loved ones
Eid-al-Fitr 2024: Eid will be celebrated tomorrow on April 11 in most of the states of India, except Kerala, where Muslims are celebrating the festival today. In addition to Kerala, Ladakh and J&K are also celebrating Eid today. Here are top quotes, WhatsApp messages, photos, and GIFs to share
After the Shawwal moon sighting on Tuesday in Kerala, Leh and Jammu and Kashmir, these places in India are celebrating Eid-al-Fitr 2024 today. Whereas, most of the Muslims in the country will celebrate the festival on Thursday, April 11. As Eid 2024 marks the end of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan, share happiness with your loved ones with these WhatsApp messages, quotes, images and GIFs.