After the Shawwal moon sighting on Tuesday in Kerala, Leh and Jammu and Kashmir, these places in India are celebrating Eid-al-Fitr 2024 today. Whereas, most of the Muslims in the country will celebrate the festival on Thursday, April 11. As Eid 2024 marks the end of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan, share happiness with your loved ones with these WhatsApp messages, quotes, images and GIFs.

Eid-al-Fitr 2024: Top WhatsApp messages and wishes to share

-I wish you and your loved ones a life filled with love, laughter, and blessings. Eid Mubarak!

-We pray to god throughout the month of Ramadan. The sacrifices we make are a way to celebrate life and show our love to the god. Ramadan is a reminder of the importance of nourishing our souls. On this Eid, may your life be filled with prosperity, spiritual growth, and good health. Eid Mubarak!

-May the magic of Eid bring never-ending happiness, peace, and prosperity in your life. The festival and the month of Ramadan give you the strength to face hardships and difficulties and bring joy to your life. Eid Mubarak!

-May Allah's blessings remain with you and your family throughout your life. Eid Mubarak!

Eid-al-Fitr 2024: Quotes to share with loved ones

“Let our religions unite us for human kindness rather than dividing us on what we believe. Eid Mubarak"- Hockson Floin

“Prepare yourself for Eid, wear new clothes of kindness, and never wear off. Scent yourself with the perfume of love, and spread it everywhere. Keep the sweet on the tongue and distribute it by heart to everyone. Open Your Arms wide, and hug everyone tight. Ego, anger, superiority, free your soul with these all to friends, to relatives, to strangers, gift beautiful feelings to all"- Mohammed Zaki Ansari

“Eid happens twice a year—Eid ul-Fitr or “Small Eid" marks the end of the Ramadan fasting month, and Eid ul-Azha or “Big Eid" commemorates the Prophet Abraham’s readiness to sacrifice his son Ismail to God."

― Malala Yousafzai (Goodreads.com)

-Ramadan, Muharram, the Eids; you associate no religious event with the tang of snow in the air, or spring thaw, or the advent of summer. God permeates these things—as the saying goes, Allah is beautiful, and He loves beauty—but they are transient. Forced to concentrate on the eternal, you begin to see or think you see, the bones and sinews of the world beneath its seasonal flesh.

—G. Willow Wilson, The Butterfly Mosque: A Young American Woman’s Journey to Love and Islam, 2010 (thesaurus.com)

Eid-al-Fitr 2024: WhatsApp GIFs to share with friends and family

Eid-al-Fitr 2024: WhatsApp images to share with loved ones

View Full Image Eid-al-Fitr 2024 wishes: Ramadan is an auspicious and blessed month. May Allah accept your prayers and accept your prayers. Ramadan Mubarak.

View Full Image Eid-al-Fitr 2024 wishes: Keep fasts, do charity, recite Holy Quran, and seek forgiveness from Allah. I am sure you will get whatever you have ever wished. Ramadan Mubarak 2023.

View Full Image Eid-al-Fitr 2024: Throughout this holy month, we are reminded of the Quran's proclamation that 'Allah is with those who exercise restraint.'

