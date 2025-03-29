Eid-Ul-Fitr 2025 Moon Sighting LIVE: Check dates for moon sightings in India, Saudi Arabia, among others

Eid-Ul-Fitr 2025 Moon Sighting LIVE: After praying for the month-long Ramadan period, Muslims around the world are now preparing for the much-awaited festival of Eid-ul-Fitr.

Eid-ul-Fitr, also known as the “festival of breaking the fast,” marks the end of the holy period of Ramadan. During Ramadan, devotees fast from dawn till dusk every day, calling it Roza to the almighty in search of peace, prosperity, and growth.

When is Eid-ul-Fitr 2025? In India, the holiest period for Muslims, Ramadan 2025, started on Sunday, March 2, after the crescent moon was spotted on March 1. While in Saudi Arabia, Ramadan started a day earlier, on March 1.

The date for Eid-ul-Fitr 2025 will depend on when the moon is spotted in India. If the crescent moon is sighted on March 30, 2025, then Muslims across the nation will mark it as the commencement of Ramadan and celebrate Eid on Monday, March 31.

According to the customs of the Islamic lunar calendar or Hijri, the official confirmation about Eid-ul-Fitr will only come after the crescent moon is spotted. If the moon is not sighted on March 30, then the festival will be celebrated on April 1, 2025.

India usually celebrates Eid a day after Saudi Arabia as the crescent moon is first sighted in the Gulf nation, some parts of India, and a few Western nations.

Eid-ul-Fitr moon sighting in Saudi Arabia The crescent moon, which marks the end of Ramadan 2025, was sighted on Saturday. Eid-ul-Fitr in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia will be on Sunday, March 30. Eid will likely be in India on Monday, March 31.

With the sighting of the crescent, Ramadan, the month of fasting, ends in Saudi Arabia. With the moon sighting, the Arab nation had 29 days in this month.

Saudi Arabia and some other Gulf Arab states will celebrate the Eid al-Fitr holiday from Sunday but other Middle Eastern countries will not do so until Monday.

"The Supreme Court has decided that tomorrow, Sunday, March 30, 2025, is the first day of Eid al-Fitr," the Saudi Royal Court said in a statement carried by official media.

The United Arab Emirates and Qatar also announced Sunday would be the first day of the holiday.

According to the ninth month of the Islamic calendar, the crescent moon of Shawwal will be cited on the 29th or 30th day of Ramadan 1446 AH, which corresponds to March 29 or 30, as per Mint's earlier report.

Shawaal 1446 Crescent Search The Shawwal 1446 crescent search today in Saudi Arabia will determine the Day of Eid Al Fitr 1446. The search results will be announced around 6 p.m. (Makkah time) or 8.30 p.m. (IST).

The Crescent Moon will be searched in over 20 Observatories in the Kingdom. The Supreme Court's Crescent Committee will be seated around 5:30 p.m. to begin deliberations on potential leads from observatories.

According to the official social media post of Abu Dhabi, the Shawwal crescent moon will be observed by using five AI-powered observatories and drones on Saturday, March 29.

“The Shawwal Crescent Sighting Committee, part of @fatwauae, will observe the crescent on Saturday evening, 29 March 2025 (29 Ramadan 1446 AH), at Qasr Al Hosn, Abu Dhabi, using five AI-powered observatories and drones to document the sighting with the highest global standards,” as per the post on platform X.

Shawaal 1446 Crescent Search Today

Eid Dates Other nations like the US, the UK, France, and Germany will follow their local moon sighting announcements from Saudi Arabia. Indian neighbours like Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan will follow dates similar to that in India.

Hence, moon sighting in India is expected to be visible on the evening of Sunday, March 30, 2025.

Countries like Australia and Malaysia declared the first day of Eid-ul-Fitr as Monday, March 31.

Eid-ul-Fitr 2025 Wishes (In Photos)

Eid Mubarak 2025: As the holy month of Ramadan comes to an end, may Allah's guidance and blessings continue to illuminate your path this season.

Eid Mubarak 2025: May Allah bless you with a heart full of hope and optimism for the future.

Eid Mubarak 2025: May Allah bless you with the wisdom to make the right decisions in your life.

Eid Mubarak 2025: May Allah shower his blessings upon you and your family.

Eid Mubarak 2025: May Allah bestow wisdom and knowledge upon us.

Eid Mubarak 2025: May Allah bless you with happiness, health and prosperity.

Eid Mubarak 2025: May Allah accept all your duas and forgive your sins.

Alvida Jumma 2025 Alvida Jumma is a special congregational prayer ceremony where devotees around the world offer prayers at their nearest mosques. Friday's afternoon prayer is also known as Jumma Namaz, and considered to be special.

After the Alvida Jumma prayers, worshippers await the celebrations of Eid al-Fitr, the biggest festival for the Muslim community, where people, families and communities gather together to share love and tradition.

Here are 10 Alvida Jumma Wishes: 1. As we say goodbye to Ramadan, let us carry its lessons of compassion, forgiveness, and generosity in our hearts. Alvida Jumma Mubarak 2025!

2. May Allah accept our fasting, prayers, and good deeds during Ramadan and grant us a blessed Alvida Jumma. Eid Mubarak in advance!

3. May this Alvida Jumma bring you and your family closer to Allah.

4. Wishing you a blessed and peaceful Alvida Jumma with your loved ones.

5. May the spirit of this Alvida Jumma fill your heart with peace and tranquillity.

6. As the holy month comes to an end, may Allah’s grace remain with you forever. Alvida Jumma Mubarak 2025!

7. May Allah shower His blessings upon you and your family. Alvida Jumma Mubarak 2025!

8. May Allah accept our fasting, prayers, and good deeds during Ramadan and grant us a blessed Alvida Jumma. Eid Mubarak in advance!

9. May this special Friday strengthen our faith and bring us closer to Allah. Jumat-ul-Wida Mubarak!

10. May Allah shower his blessings upon you and your family on this Alvida Jumma.

Eid Mubarak 2025 Wishes 1. Sending you and your family loads of duas, tons of hugs, and all the love in this world. Eid Mubarak 2025!

2. Enjoy a lovely Eid with the ones who are close to your heart. Eid Mubarak 2025!

3. Sending you the beautiful blessings of Allah wrapped with lots of love and affection. Best wishes for Eid Mubarak 2025!

4. May Allah bless you with good health and happiness, Happy Eid Mubarak to you and your family!

5. We hope and pray that this Eid will bring bundles of happiness, joy, and blessings to you and your family. Eid Mubarak 2025!

6. Wishing you love, laughter, and a joyous celebration this Eid!

7. May Allah accept your prayers and fasting. Eid Mubarak!

8. Sending warm wishes for a prosperous and joyful Eid.

9. May the spirit of Eid bring happiness and peace to your home.

10. Wishing you a day filled with love, joy, and togetherness. Eid Mubarak!

11. May your heart be filled with gratitude and your life with endless blessings. Eid Mubarak!

Eid Mubarak messages Here are some Eid Mubarak messages to share with loved ones

1.On this special day, may Allah shower you with love and success. Eid Mubarak!

2. May this Eid bring new opportunities and endless blessings into your life.

3. Wishing you and your family health, happiness, and success. Eid Mubarak!

4. Let this Eid be a new beginning for love and harmony. Eid Mubarak!

5. May the magic of Eid fill your life with peace and happiness.

6. May your home be filled with warmth and your heart with joy this Eid.

7. Wishing you prosperity, joy, and all the success in the world. Eid Mubarak!

8. Sending you warm wishes and hoping you have a blessed Eid.

9. Eid is a day to spread love and kindness. May your day be filled with both!

10. May Allah bless you abundantly and fulfil all your wishes. Eid Mubarak!

When is Eid-ul-Fitr in US, UK, UAE, and other countries? The US, UK, France, and Germany follow local moon sighting announcements from Saudi Arabia. With the moon already being sighted in Saudi Arabia, Eid will be celebrated in US, UK, France and Germany on Sunday, March 30.

When is Eid in Iran, Oman and other Shiite-majority contries? Oman and Jordan, as well as Shiite-majority Iran, said that Eid al-Fitr would not begin until Monday, March 31, because the crescent moon had yet to be sighted. Egypt and other North African countries followed suit.

Which countries will observe Eid on March 31? Till date, the following countries have officially declared that Eid-ul-Fitr would be celebrated on Monday, March 31: