Eid 2025 Date LIVE: Crescent sighted in Saudi Arabia, Eid on Sunday; India likely to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr on March 31

6 min read . Updated: 29 Mar 2025, 10:43 PM IST

Eid 2025 Date LIVE: The crescent has been sighted in Saudi Arabia, marking an end to 29-day-long Ramadan in the nation. Saudi would be celebrating Eid-ul-Fitr on Sunday, while India is likely to observe it on Monday, March 31