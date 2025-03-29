Eid 2025 Date LIVE: The crescent has been sighted in Saudi Arabia marking an end to the 29-day-long Ramadan in the nation. The Arab country will celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr on Sunday, March 30.
India typically celebrates Eid a day after Saudi Arabia celebrates the festival. Hence, Eid is likely to be celebrated on Monday, March 31 in India.
When is India celebrating Eid?
In India, this year, Ramadan began on Sunday, March 2, following the sighting of the new crescent moon on Saturday, March 1. In Saudi Arabia, Ramadan commenced a day earlier, on March 1.
In India, Eid-ul-Fitr is likely to be celebrated on March 31, or April 1, depending on when the crescent is sighted.
Why is moon sighting important in Ramzan?
The sighting of the moon is important during Ramadan because it marks the beginning and end of the Islamic lunar months. Ramadan, the ninth month of the Islamic calendar, starts with the sighting of the new crescent moon, and Eid-ul-Fitr, which celebrates the end of Ramadan, is also determined by the moon's sighting.
Iraq has officially announced that Eid-ul-Fitr would be celebrated on Monday, March 31.
EID 2025 Date LIVE: Syria to observe Eid-ul-Fitr on Monday, March 31
Syria has officially announced that Eid-ul-Fitr would be observed on Monday, March 31 in the nation
Iraq has announced that Eid Al Fitr will be on Monday, March 31.
Oman has declared that Eid-al-Fitr would be celebrated on March 31, Monday
"The sky over the Shaqra Observatory is currently not clear, and clouds may obstruct the sighting of the Eid crescent," said astronomers in Saudi Arabia, stated multiple reports
Ten astronomical observatories across Saudi Arabia are closely observing the Shawwal crescent to mark the beginning of Eid Al Fitr, reported Gulf News.
Astronomers in Saudi Arabia are currently in the process of sighting the crescent. The results of the moon sighting will be declared around 8:30 pm IST.
Pakistan has officially announced that Eid-ul-Fitr would be celebrated on Monday, March 31.
Till date, Bangladesh, Indonesia, Malysia has confirmed that Eid-ul-Fitr would be celebrated on March 31, Monday, across the nations.
Indonesia has officially announced that Eid Al Fitr will be observed on Monday, March 31, following the failure to sight the crescent moon on Saturday.
Bangladesh has confirmed that Eid-ul-Fitr would be celebrated on March 31, in the nation.
Saudi Arabia is gearing up to sight the crescent, which would ultimately determine the date of Eid-ul-Fitr. The date is likely to be finalised around 8:30 pm IST, after Saudi confirms the sighting of the moon.
In Pakistan's Lahore, several passengers climbed onto the roof of the train to reach home ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr, reported AFP. Here's a glimpse
In Saudi Arabia, the moon is likely to be sighted on Saturday, March 29, stated multiple reports.
The UAE would be using five AI powered drones and observatories to sight the crescent, reported Gulf News.
Malaysia has officially declared Monday, March 31, as Eid-ul-Fitr.
Moon sighting forms an important part of Eid-ul-fitr celebrations. Depending on when the moon is sighted, Eid-ul Fitr is celebrated accordingly
The International Astronomy Centre in UAE has confirmed that sighting the crescent moon on Saturday, March 29, will be impossible. The sighting of the moon determines when Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated
Brunei has officially confirmed that Eid Al Fitr will be observed on Monday, March 31.
The Australian Fatwa Council announced that Eid-ul-Fitr will be observed on March 31.
Markets in Srinagar and across the Kashmir valley are lacking the usual hustle-bustle ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr, with many traders facing losses due to sluggish sales during the festival, reported PTI.
The timings for Eid-ul-Fitr prayers across various regions are as follows:
Dubai: 6:20 am
Sharjah: 6:19 am
Abu Dhabi: 6:22 am
Muslims in India, and beyond are gearing up for the Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations, and are on a shopping spree, stocking up all the necessary items. Here's a glimpse
Although Eid-ul-Fitr is celebrated after Ramadan, which is 29, or 30 days long, the exact date of Eid-ul-Fitr depends on when the moon is sighted.
The US, UK, France, and Germany follow local moon sighting announcements from Saudi Arabia. Eid is likely to be celebrated on March 29 or 30 in these countries.
In India, Eid-al-Fitr is likely to be celebrated on March 31, depending on the crescent sighting.
The date of Eid-ul-Fitr is determined by the cycle of the moon, as the start of any lunar (Hijri) month varies based on when the new moon is sighted by local religious authorities. Eid al-Fitr falls on the first day of the tenth month, Shawwal, in the Islamic calendar.
Eid 2025 Date LIVE: Other neighbouring countries, like Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan, follow dates similar to India's, in which Ramadan begins a day later than in the Middle East and Western countries.
Henceforth, the moon sighting in India is expected on the evening of Sunday, March 30, 2025, corresponding to the 29th day of Ramadan, 1446 AH. Hence, the Eid ul-Fitr date is predicted to be March 31 in India.
Eid 2025 Date LIVE: Eid-ul-Fitr, which means ‘festival of the breaking of the fast', marks the end of Ramadan or Ramzan, the holy month of fasting observed by Muslims across the globe. Known to be one of the five pillars of Islam, it is a time for spiritual reflection and prayers. The devout celebrate the end of fasting and express gratitude to Allah for the strength and courage to observe the fast for the entire month.
The US, UK, France, and Germany follow local moon sighting announcements from Saudi Arabia.
In the ninth month of the Islamic calendar, the crescent moon of Shawwal will be cited on the 29th or 30th day of Ramadan 1446 AH which corresponds to March 29 or 30.
In Saudi Arabia, Ramadan began on March 1. Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic year during which Muslims observe fasts or roza.
Eid 2025 Date LIVE: Eid-ul-Fitr marks the conclusion of Ramadan, the holy month of fasting and spiritual reflection. It is a joyous occasion marked by celebration, gratitude, and generosity as Muslims give thanks to Allah for granting them the strength and resilience to observe their fasts.
While Eid-ul-Adha commemorates the profound act of devotion by Prophet Ibrahim (Abraham), who was willing to sacrifice his son Isma'il (Ishmael) in obedience to Allah’s command. In recognition of Ibrahim's unwavering faith and submission, Allah provided a ram to sacrifice instead, symbolising truth and submission to the divine will.
In India, as Ramadan started on March 2, Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated on either March 31 or April 1, depending on the sighting of the crescent moon. The sighting of the moon signals the beginning of Shawwal, the tenth month of the Islamic calendar.