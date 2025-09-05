Eid-e-Milad significance and how it differs from Eid-ul-Fitr or Ramadan Eid: Explained

Eid-e-Milad, also known as Milad-un-Nabi, is one of the holiest Islamic festivals that celebrates the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad, falls in the third month of the Islamic lunar calendar. Observed on the 12th day of the month of Rabi-ul-Awwal, this festival is being celebrated with great fervour and enthusiasm on September 5, Friday, this year.

This festival marks a time when stories of the Prophet’s life are recalled to reflect on his teachings of compassion and emphasis is laid on Prophet Muhammad's preachings.

Meanwhile, Eid ul-Fitr, referred to as the "Festival of Breaking the Fast," is widely celebrated after the month-long dawn-to-dusk fasting of Ramadan and marks the beginning of Shawwal, the 10th month. This year Eid al-Fitr was celebrated on March 31. According to popular beliefs, it was during this month of Ramadan that Holy Quran was revealed to Prophet Muhammad for the first time, marking a time of spiritual devotion and self-discipline.

Notably, the date of Islamic festivals depends on the sighting of the moon and all of them symbolise gratitude, renewal and unity within the Muslim community.

Is there a holiday on Eid Milad-un-Nabi? Eid Milad-un-Nabi being celebrated on Friday, September 5, will be a holiday for government and private schools and offices, according to list of Gazetted holidays. Shi'as celebrate it on the 17th day of the month while Sunnis mark the day on the 12th of Rabi al-awwal.

On the occasion of Eid-e-Milad festival, banks across India will remain closed, according to holidays listed in the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) calendar. Those states for which a bank holiday has been declared include Andhra Pradesh, Haryana, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Kerala, Mizoram, Nagaland, Odisha, Punjab, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Tripura and Uttarakhand.

The Indian stock market will open for trading during for regular trading today, as per the stock market holiday calendar shared by the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).