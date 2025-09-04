Eid-e-Milad-Un-Nabi 2025: 50+ wishes, WhatsApp messages, quotes for your dear ones

Milad-un-Nabi 2025: Milad-un-Nabi also known as Eid-e Milad or Mawlid al-Nabi al-Sharif, is one of the most significant festivals for Muslims around the world. Widely celebrated by the Sufi and Barelvi sects, this day commemorates the birth anniversary of Prophet Mohammed and depends on the sighting of the moon.

When is Milad-un-Nabi? Enthusiastically and fervently observed by followers of Islam, this day falls in the third month of the Islamic lunar calendar called the Rabi’ al-Awwal.

The list of Gazetted holidays states that Milad-un-Nabi festival will be observed on September 5, Friday. On this day, government and private schools and offices will remain closed. It is important to note that Sunnis observe it on the 12th of Rabi al-awwal while Shi’as mark it on the 17th day of the month.

When was Milad-un-Nabi first celebrated? According to popular beliefs, the Fatimids were the first to officially mark the occasion. It is believed that the first official celebration of Prophet Muhammad's birth anniversary was observed in Egypt. The ruling Shia tribe in the region marked the festival during the initial days but by the 12th century, other countries like Syria, Morocco, Turkey and Spain also began celebrating it.

Historical significance and importance of Eid Milad-un-Nabi Notably, the festivities date back to the early Islamic period. Many followers of the religion believe that the Prophet was born in Mecca on the 12th of Rabi’ al-Awwal in 570 CE.

Listed below are top 50+ wishes, greetings and messages to share with your dear ones May the blessings of Prophet Muhammad bring peace, love, and guidance into your life. Eid Milad-un-Nabi Mubarak! Wishing you and your family happiness, harmony, and countless blessings on this Milad-un-Nabi. On this holy occasion, may your faith grow stronger and your heart shine with divine light. May Prophet Muhammad’s teachings inspire you to walk the path of kindness and truth. Eid Milad-un-Nabi Mubarak to you and your loved ones! May Allah’s mercy be with you always. Let us celebrate the birth of the Prophet by spreading love and compassion to all. May the occasion of Milad-un-Nabi illuminate your life with peace and prosperity. Wishing you a joyous Eid-e-Milad filled with blessings and happiness. On this sacred day, let us remember the values of love, patience, and humility taught by the Prophet. May Allah bless you with endless happiness and guide you to the right path always. Eid-e-Milad Mubarak! May the light of Prophet Muhammad guide you through life’s journey. May this Milad-un-Nabi bring health, wealth, and peace to your home. Wishing you a blessed celebration of the Prophet’s birth. May Prophet Muhammad’s life be an eternal source of inspiration for us all. On this day, may your prayers be answered and your heart be filled with peace. May you and your family be blessed with Allah’s mercy on this holy occasion. Let us follow the path of compassion and forgiveness as taught by the Prophet. Wishing you spiritual growth, endless joy, and prosperity this Eid-e-Milad. May your life be filled with harmony and divine light this Milad-un-Nabi. Eid Milad-un-Nabi Mubarak! Let love and faith rule your life. May your soul be enriched with patience, kindness, and piety. On this auspicious day, may your life shine brighter with hope and love. May the blessings of Allah and His Prophet always stay with you. Wishing you a joyful celebration of peace and harmony. Eid-e-Milad Mubarak! May your days ahead be blessed and beautiful. Let us spread happiness and unity in the name of Prophet Muhammad. May your life bloom with joy, just like this sacred occasion. May Allah accept your prayers and guide you towards success. Eid Milad-un-Nabi Mubarak to you and your family! Short messages on Milad-un-Nabi for frinds and family On this day, may we be reminded of the Prophet’s message of peace and compassion. May this Milad bring you endless blessings and unshakable faith. Wishing you a day full of joy and devotion. Let’s honour the Prophet’s teachings with love, kindness, and peace. Eid-e-Milad Mubarak! May you receive Allah’s mercy and protection always. May the birth of the Prophet fill your life with divine happiness. Wishing you a blessed Milad with love, harmony, and gratitude. On this holy occasion, may your home be filled with light and love. May the Prophet’s life continue to guide us to righteousness. Wishing you strength, peace, and prosperity on this Eid-e-Milad. May this sacred day inspire us to be better humans and faithful believers. Eid Milad-un-Nabi Mubarak! May Allah’s grace surround you. Wishing you and your family happiness, good health, and endless faith. Let’s celebrate this Milad with devotion, humility, and love. May your heart be blessed with peace and your life with success. Eid-e-Milad Mubarak! Walk in the footsteps of the Prophet with pride. Wishing you countless reasons to smile on this holy day. May this Milad bring prosperity and strengthen your iman. Celebrate this sacred day with love, joy, and prayers. May Prophet Muhammad’s teachings continue to inspire the world. Eid Milad-un-Nabi Mubarak! May your path always be guided by light and wisdom. Prophet Mohammed inspirational short quotes “The most honorable amongst the people are the most righteous amongst you” ― Prophet Mohammad

2. “The worst among people is the double faced (person).”

― Prophet Mohammad

3. “When three persons are together, then no two of them should hold secret counsel excluding the third person”

― Prophet Mohammad

4. “Whoever believes in GOD and the Last Day, should unite the bond of kinship”

― Prophet Mohammad

5. “The food for two persons is sufficient for three, and the food of three persons is sufficient for four persons”

― Prophet Mohammad

6. “The strong is not the one who overcomes the people by his strength, but the strong is the one who controls himself while in anger”

― Prophet Mohammad

7. “The believer is not he who eats his fill while his neighbour is hungry”

― Prophet Mohammad

8. “Be careful of wasting water even if you are at a flowing river”