Eid-e-Milad-Un-Nabi 2025: 50+ wishes, WhatsApp messages, quotes for your dear ones

Milad-un-Nabi 2025: Milad-un-Nabi also known as Eid-e Milad or Mawlid al-Nabi al-Sharif, is one of the most significant festivals for Muslims around the world. Widely celebrated by the Sufi and Barelvi sects, this day commemorates the birth anniversary of Prophet Mohammed and depends on the sighting of the moon.
Enthusiastically and fervently observed by followers of Islam, this day falls in the third month of the Islamic lunar calendar called the Rabi’ al-Awwal.
The list of Gazetted holidays states that Milad-un-Nabi festival will be observed on September 5, Friday. On this day, government and private schools and offices will remain closed. It is important to note that Sunnis observe it on the 12th of Rabi al-awwal while Shi’as mark it on the 17th day of the month.
According to popular beliefs, the Fatimids were the first to officially mark the occasion. It is believed that the first official celebration of Prophet Muhammad's birth anniversary was observed in Egypt. The ruling Shia tribe in the region marked the festival during the initial days but by the 12th century, other countries like Syria, Morocco, Turkey and Spain also began celebrating it.
Notably, the festivities date back to the early Islamic period. Many followers of the religion believe that the Prophet was born in Mecca on the 12th of Rabi’ al-Awwal in 570 CE.
― Prophet Mohammad
2. “The worst among people is the double faced (person).”
― Prophet Mohammad
3. “When three persons are together, then no two of them should hold secret counsel excluding the third person”
― Prophet Mohammad
4. “Whoever believes in GOD and the Last Day, should unite the bond of kinship”
― Prophet Mohammad
5. “The food for two persons is sufficient for three, and the food of three persons is sufficient for four persons”
― Prophet Mohammad
6. “The strong is not the one who overcomes the people by his strength, but the strong is the one who controls himself while in anger”
― Prophet Mohammad
7. “The believer is not he who eats his fill while his neighbour is hungry”
― Prophet Mohammad
8. “Be careful of wasting water even if you are at a flowing river”
― Prophet Mohammad