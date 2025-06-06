Eid-ul-Adha advisory for Delhiites bans sacrifice of cows and camels: ‘Stop illegal killing of animals’

As Bakra-Eid approaches, Delhi authorities issued guidelines prohibiting animal sacrifices outside designated areas. The advisory stresses compliance with animal welfare laws and warns against illegal slaughtering.

Eid 2025: Goat vendor at Jama Masjid's livestock market ahead of Bakri Eid in Delhi on June 5.
With Eid-ul-Adha just a day away, it's time to look at Delhi Government's advisory for the festival. The authorities issued guidelines on June 5 for Bakra-Eid festival on June 7.

The Government of national capital has mandated that all sacrificial rituals for Bakra-Eid must take place exclusively at designated locations. Prohibiting sacrifices on roadsides, streets, or any public spaces, the advisory requires states, “As per Rule 3 of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Slaughter House) Rules, 2001, no person shall slaughter any animal within a municipal area except in a slaughter house recognized or licensed by the concerned authority.”

To uphold animal welfare during Bakra-Eid, it emphasises compliance to "Food safety and standards (Food products standards and food additives) Regulations, 2011" according to which camels cannot be slaughtered for food purpose. Besides this, it mentions that the Delhi Agricultural Cattle Preservation Act, 1994 strictly prohibits slaughtering of cows in Delhi.

The Delhi Government issued advisory outlining strict guidelines for Bakra Eid.

‘Stop illegal killing of animals’

“All concerned authorities are requested to take suitable precautionary measures for enforcing laws relating to welfare of animals to stop illegal killing of animals during Bakra-eid festival and to take stringent action against the offenders violating,” the advisory issued by DAWB Member Secretary Dr Satyavir Singh states.

Emphasising the government's commitment to regulate illegal slaughter of animals, Minister of Development Kapil Mishra in a post on X in Hindi stated, "Sacrifice of cows and camels is not permitted, it will be considered a crime. Sacrifice of any animal anywhere other than pre-designated slaughterhouses is illegal. Sacrifice is not permitted in public places."

