Eid-Ul-Fitr 2023: Free images for WhatsApp status, stickers and more1 min read . Updated: 21 Apr 2023, 10:59 AM IST
- Eid 2023 will be celebrated on April 22, while April 21 marks the Eid Chand Raat in the country today. Celebrations are already underway
Eid ul-Fitr or Eid al-Fitr marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan. It is an auspicious festival celebrated by Muslims all over the world. In India, Eid 2023 will be celebrated on April 22, while April 21 marks the Eid Chand Raat in the country today.
