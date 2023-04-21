Eid ul-Fitr or Eid al-Fitr marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan. It is an auspicious festival celebrated by Muslims all over the world. In India, Eid 2023 will be celebrated on April 22, while April 21 marks the Eid Chand Raat in the country today.

Celebrations are underway in India by the Muslim community with preparation of grand feast, sending Eid ul-Fitr wishes to friends and family. These days WhatsApp has become a popular platform to share wishes and love with kins and relatives.

If you are searching high quality Eid Mubarak images for WhatsApp Status and DP, here are some options:

View Full Image Eid Mubarak

Meanwhile, WhatsApp has also introduced a dedicated sticker pack for Eid-Ul-Fitr 2023. You can also share Eid Mubarak stickers with your friends and family via WhatsApp.

How to download WhatsApp Eid sticker

Open WhatsApp on your device

Go to a chat that you wish to share sticker with

Here, tap on the sticker icon and then tap on the ‘+’ icon

You will find Ramadan Mubarak stickers here. Tap on it to download

Once downloaded, it will appear along with other stick packs

