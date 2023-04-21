Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
e-paper Subscribe
Home / News / Eid-Ul-Fitr 2023: Free images for WhatsApp status, stickers and more

Eid-Ul-Fitr 2023: Free images for WhatsApp status, stickers and more

1 min read . 10:59 AM IST Livemint
People attend Eid al-Fitr prayers marking the end of the fasting month of Ramadan, in Istanbul, Turkey April 21, 2023. REUTERS/Dilara Senkaya

  • Eid 2023 will be celebrated on April 22, while April 21 marks the Eid Chand Raat in the country today. Celebrations are already underway

Eid ul-Fitr or Eid al-Fitr marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan. It is an auspicious festival celebrated by Muslims all over the world. In India, Eid 2023 will be celebrated on April 22, while April 21 marks the Eid Chand Raat in the country today.

Eid ul-Fitr or Eid al-Fitr marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan. It is an auspicious festival celebrated by Muslims all over the world. In India, Eid 2023 will be celebrated on April 22, while April 21 marks the Eid Chand Raat in the country today.

Celebrations are underway in India by the Muslim community with preparation of grand feast, sending Eid ul-Fitr wishes to friends and family. These days WhatsApp has become a popular platform to share wishes and love with kins and relatives.

Celebrations are underway in India by the Muslim community with preparation of grand feast, sending Eid ul-Fitr wishes to friends and family. These days WhatsApp has become a popular platform to share wishes and love with kins and relatives.

If you are searching high quality Eid Mubarak images for WhatsApp Status and DP, here are some options:

If you are searching high quality Eid Mubarak images for WhatsApp Status and DP, here are some options:

View Full Image
Eid Mubarak
Click on the image to enlarge
View Full Image
Eid Mubarak
Click on the image to enlarge
View Full Image
Eid Mubarak
Click on the image to enlarge
View Full Image
Eid Mubarak
Click on the image to enlarge
View Full Image
Eid Mubarak
Click on the image to enlarge
View Full Image
Eid Mubarak
Click on the image to enlarge
View Full Image
Eid Mubarak
Click on the image to enlarge
View Full Image
Eid Mubarak
Click on the image to enlarge
View Full Image
Eid Mubarak
Click on the image to enlarge
View Full Image
Eid Mubarak
Click on the image to enlarge

Meanwhile, WhatsApp has also introduced a dedicated sticker pack for Eid-Ul-Fitr 2023. You can also share Eid Mubarak stickers with your friends and family via WhatsApp.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp has also introduced a dedicated sticker pack for Eid-Ul-Fitr 2023. You can also share Eid Mubarak stickers with your friends and family via WhatsApp.

How to download WhatsApp Eid sticker

How to download WhatsApp Eid sticker

  • Open WhatsApp on your device
  • Go to a chat that you wish to share sticker with
  • Here, tap on the sticker icon and then tap on the ‘+’ icon
  • You will find Ramadan Mubarak stickers here. Tap on it to download
  • Once downloaded, it will appear along with other stick packs

How to send WhatsApp stickers

  • Open WhatsApp on your device
  • Go to a chat that you wish to share sticker with
  • Here, tap on the sticker icon and then tap on the ‘+’ icon
  • You will find Ramadan Mubarak stickers here. Tap on it to download
  • Once downloaded, it will appear along with other stick packs

How to send WhatsApp stickers

  • Open WhatsApp and go to the chat window
  • Here, tap on the sticker icon
  • Next, choose the Eid Mubarak sticker of your choice
  • Tap on send

  • Open WhatsApp and go to the chat window
  • Here, tap on the sticker icon
  • Next, choose the Eid Mubarak sticker of your choice
  • Tap on send

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.