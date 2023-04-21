Eid-Ul-Fitr 2023: Free images for WhatsApp status, stickers and more1 min read . 10:59 AM IST
- Eid 2023 will be celebrated on April 22, while April 21 marks the Eid Chand Raat in the country today. Celebrations are already underway
Eid ul-Fitr or Eid al-Fitr marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan. It is an auspicious festival celebrated by Muslims all over the world. In India, Eid 2023 will be celebrated on April 22, while April 21 marks the Eid Chand Raat in the country today.
Eid ul-Fitr or Eid al-Fitr marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan. It is an auspicious festival celebrated by Muslims all over the world. In India, Eid 2023 will be celebrated on April 22, while April 21 marks the Eid Chand Raat in the country today.
Celebrations are underway in India by the Muslim community with preparation of grand feast, sending Eid ul-Fitr wishes to friends and family. These days WhatsApp has become a popular platform to share wishes and love with kins and relatives.
Celebrations are underway in India by the Muslim community with preparation of grand feast, sending Eid ul-Fitr wishes to friends and family. These days WhatsApp has become a popular platform to share wishes and love with kins and relatives.
If you are searching high quality Eid Mubarak images for WhatsApp Status and DP, here are some options:
If you are searching high quality Eid Mubarak images for WhatsApp Status and DP, here are some options:
Meanwhile, WhatsApp has also introduced a dedicated sticker pack for Eid-Ul-Fitr 2023. You can also share Eid Mubarak stickers with your friends and family via WhatsApp.
Meanwhile, WhatsApp has also introduced a dedicated sticker pack for Eid-Ul-Fitr 2023. You can also share Eid Mubarak stickers with your friends and family via WhatsApp.
How to download WhatsApp Eid sticker
How to download WhatsApp Eid sticker
How to send WhatsApp stickers
How to send WhatsApp stickers