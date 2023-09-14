Eight hours on, 10 kids still missing after boat capsizes in Bihar's Muzaffarpur1 min read 14 Sep 2023, 07:26 PM IST
A boat carrying 30 children among others capsized in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district; 10 are said to be missing
In a tragic accident in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district, a boat with at least 30 school students onboard, overturned on Thursday morning. While 20 were rescued, 10 students are still missing. The search is underway for the missing schoolchildren. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar communicated to the reporters that the senior district officers had been directed to the accident scene and aid will be provided to the families.