Eight hours on, 10 kids still missing after boat capsizes in Bihar's Muzaffarpur

A boat carrying 30 children among others capsized in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district; 10 are said to be missing

In a tragic accident in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district, a boat with at least 30 school students onboard, overturned on Thursday morning. While 20 were rescued, 10 students are still missing. The search is underway for the missing schoolchildren. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar communicated to the reporters that the senior district officers had been directed to the accident scene and aid will be provided to the families. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The unfortunate accident happened between 10:30 am to 11:00 am near Madhupur Patti Ghat along the Bagmati River. Deputy Commandant Randhir Singh told ANI, "Around 11 in the morning NDRF Control Room got information a boat capsized in Bagmati River near Muzaffarpur. As soon as we got information we ordered our team to reach the site..."

The boat was carrying 30 children, and 20 of them have so far been rescued, the officials said. The incident took place near Madhupur Patti ghat along the Bagmati river when the children were going to school, they said.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said: “Rescue operation is underway… I have asked the district magistrate concerned to look into the matter with urgency. The state government will provide all assistance to the affected families."

"For people not able to save themselves, our team of divers has reached and they are busy rescuing people.. As soon as we get information about bodies, we will share..." Deputy Commandant Randhir Singh said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Leader of Opposition in Bihar Assembly Vijay Kumar Sinha attacked the Nitish Kumar government, saying the Muzzafarpur incident has incident “exposed" the “tall claims" made by the chief minister on development. “Where is the development that Kumar talks about when children of the area risk their lives daily to reach school by crossing the Bagmati river in overcrowded boats?" Vijay Sinha asked.