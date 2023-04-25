Eight former Indian Navy officers, who were working for a private firm, were detained by the Qatari intelligence service in Doha last year. Eight months since the Indian Navy personnel were detained in Qatar, the oil-rich kingdom has not yet shared the charges against them.

They have been identified as Captain Navtej Singh Gill, Captain Birendra Kumar Verma, Captain Saurabh Vasisht, Commander Amit Nagpal, Commander Purnendu Tiwari, Commander Sugunakar Pakala, Commander Sanjeev Gupta, and Sailor Ragesh.

While the charges against the Indian Navy officers have not been unsealed by the Qatari government, the Central government has maintained that it is working to ensure the release and repatriation of the former Navy personnel.

Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi has informed that the legal proceedings against the former Navy officers have started. The first hearing in the case was on 29 March, and the next hearing is coming on 3 May.

WHAT ARE THE EX-NAVY PERSONNEL ACCUSED OF?

The former Indian Navy personnel who are currently undergoing a trial in Qatar have been charged with the offense of spying for Israel on the country's advanced submarines. These submarines are reportedly covered with metamaterials that enhance their stealth capabilities and make them harder to detect.

The Navy personnel were detained on the night of 30 August, 2022. The sister of one of the officers detained had sought help from the government to bring her brother back. Her brother is a retired commander Navy officer and went to Qatar to “provide training to Qatar Navy through his company Dahra Global Consultancy Services".

WHAT IS INDIA'S STAND?

Indian embassy has been facilitating regular visits to the family members and providing consular and legal assistance to the Navy personnel. Speaking of India’s position on the arrest of eight former Indian Navy personnel, MEA spokesperson Bagchi emphasised that the Centre was making “all efforts to assist these Indians".

"This is now in the legal process. Let me emphasise that we are making all efforts to assist these Indians who were detained and we are also extending consular assistance as well as legal assistance as part of the legal process that is underway," Bagchi said.

"We are also engaged with the Qatari authorities. Our embassy in Doha continues to remain in touch with the families. The next day of the hearing is in early May. We are trying to see what can be done before that in connection with that hearing," the MEA spokesperson added.

CHARGES AGAINST THEM NOT CONVEYED BY QATAR: INDIA

The Centre has also cleared that the charges against the ex-Navy officers have not been "unsealed" by the Qatar authorities. "It's not yet public. As the legal process unfolds perhaps there will be," Arindam Bagchi said.

India has also reiterated that it attaches “very high priority" to the case. Let me reiterate, we attach very high priority to the case and, we are working to ensure the release and repatriation of our nationals," the MEA spokesperson added.