Eight Roads Ventures, the global investment firm backed by Fidelity, on Friday announced that it has promoted Ashish Venkataramani to partner, starting July.

Venkataramani will be the fifth partner appointed by the investment firm in India and will continue to support investments in healthcare while mentoring and providing leadership to the investment team.

In January 2021, Eight Roads also announced the promotion of Aditya Systla as partner.

Venkataramani joined the fund’s healthcare team in India in 2019 as a principal, after spending four years at Pfizer. He also has prior management consulting experience, having worked at the Boston Consulting Group and Accenture.

At present, Venkataramani looks at investments in pharmaceuticals, consumer health, healthcare technology and healthcare services for Eight Roads.

“We are delighted to welcome Ashish to the India leadership team as partner. As we continue to build our portfolio, a key priority for us is to have the right talent in place to support and mentor our portfolio and teams. His experience and network in the industry as an operator are invaluable as we strengthen the franchise in India," said Raj Dugar, managing partner, Eight Roads Ventures India.

Eight Roads Ventures has been investing in India since 2007 with a focus on healthcare, technology, consumer and financial services. The fund backs founders of early growth and growth-stage companies and currently has $1 billion under management.

“I am thrilled and humbled to join our India leadership team. Eight Roads has a track record of partnering with game-changing companies to produce category leaders, and I am proud to support our franchise in the exciting times ahead," said Venkataramani.

In 2021, Eight Roads already made 20 investments, while adding new companies to its portfolio including OZiva, Proximie, Quizizz, and Zomentum.

It counts the likes of Laurus Labs, PharmEasy, Icertis, Cipla Health, Shadowfax, Whatfix, Northern Arc Capital amongst its portfolio companies.

