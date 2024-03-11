Eighty Percent of the World’s Stock Options Aren’t Traded Where You Think

One concern is that nearly all the options being traded are short term, and nearly everyone buying them is losing money. A report from the Securities and Exchange Board, India’s securities regulator, found that nine out of 10 individual traders in equity futures and options incurred losses in the fiscal year ending in March 2022—an average of 110,000 Indian Rupees, on par with the country’s per capita income. Weekly, rather than monthly, options accounted for 95% of volumes in October 2023, according to an Axis Mutual Fund report last year. Retail traders held their options for less than 30 minutes, on average, Axis found.