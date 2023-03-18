Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared a video on his social media handle of a young Sikh singer who sang the song Kesariya from Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt-starrer film Brahmastra in five different languages.

Since the time the teaser of the song was released, the song gained popularity. Instagram too was filled with reels. After the song was officially released, many singers sung their own version of Kesariya. The original song was sung by Arijit Singh and composed by Pritam. But this Mumbai-based singer Snehdeep Singh Kalsi has caught PM Modi's attention. The Prime Minister called his version of the song 'a great manifestation of the spirit of ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat.’

The one minute eight seconds video shows singer Snehdeep singing the song in five languages starting from Malayalam, Telugu, followed by Kannada, Tamil and finally Hindi.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister wrote, “Came across this amazing rendition by the talented SnehdeepSK. In addition to the melody, it is a great manifestation of the spirit of ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat.’ Superb!"

Reacting to PM Modi's tweet, Kalsi wrote, “Thank you so much for the appreciation sir. Means a lot. So glad it reached you and you enjoyed it."

Came across this amazing rendition by the talented @SnehdeepSK. In addition to the melody, it is a great manifestation of the spirit of ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat.’ Superb! pic.twitter.com/U2MA3rWJNi — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 17, 2023

Users also commented on PM Modi's post. One user wrote, “Modiji promoting a Bollywood song sung by a sardar guy in southern languages!! This is the India I wanted to see! My PM." Another user said that it reminded him of Doordarshan's Mile Sur Mera Tumhara, “That's so amazing. It reminded me the song "मिले सूर मेरा तुम्हारा" which used to play on #Doordarshan. It's amazing to see you singing in different languages with your melodious voice. A request Can you sing this in Punjabi, Gujarati, Marathi and Bangla too , if possible ?" Another user wrote, “One tune... Saat Sur... Many languages... Still so melodious... One of the finest example of Unity in Diversity conveyed thru Music. Jai Hind."

Meanwhile, Snehdeep had recorded and uploaded this song last year in July 2022. In his post, he had dedicated his version of the song to his friends and ex colleagues from Bangalore, Chennai and Hyderabad. He wrote, “Kesariya - ended up covering it in all 5 languages. Wanted to cover it ever since the teaser dropped. Started listening to the versions in different languages and couldn't help but try all of them. This one is specially for all my friends and ex colleagues from Bangalore, Chennai and Hyderabad who have been asking for a regional song's cover since ages. For now I have tried my best to attempt this. Hope you all love it. Let me know how you feel about it."

Earlier yesterday, the song grabbed attention of Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra’s attention too. The 67-year-old industrialist captioned, “Just beautiful. This is what an UNBREAKABLE, united India sounds like."