‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat', PM Modi lauds Sikh man's Kesariya rendition in 5 languages2 min read . Updated: 18 Mar 2023, 10:25 AM IST
- The one minute eight second video shows singer Snehdeep Singh Kalsi singing the song in five different languages starting from Malayalam, Telugu, followed by Kannada, Tamil and finally Hindi.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared a video on his social media handle of a young Sikh singer who sang the song Kesariya from Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt-starrer film Brahmastra in five different languages.
