Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ News / Eknath Shinde says ‘badhiya hai’ despite being rushed to hospital amid health concerns: Watch
BREAKING NEWS

Eknath Shinde says ‘badhiya hai’ despite being rushed to hospital amid health concerns: Watch

Livemint

  • Maharashtra Caretaker CM Eknath Shinde has been admitted to Jupiter Hospital in Thane

Mint Image

Maharashtra Caretaker CM Eknath Shinde has been rushed to Jupiter Hospital, in Thane as his health condition shows no sign of improvement. Doctors have advised the full examination of his health

On being asked about his health condition, Maharashtra Caretaker CM Eknath Shinde said, “Badhiya hai."

Maharashtra CM swearingin ceremony

Preparations are in full swing at the Azad Maidan here for the swearing-in ceremony of the new Mahayuti government in Maharashtra on December 5, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi expected to attend the event. BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis is being considered the frontrunner for the chief minister's post, but the Mahayuti alliance has not announced any name yet with the state BJP legislature party's meeting scheduled to take place on December 4.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.