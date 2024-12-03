BREAKING NEWS
Eknath Shinde says ‘badhiya hai’ despite being rushed to hospital amid health concerns: Watch
- Maharashtra Caretaker CM Eknath Shinde has been admitted to Jupiter Hospital in Thane
Maharashtra Caretaker CM Eknath Shinde has been rushed to Jupiter Hospital, in Thane as his health condition shows no sign of improvement. Doctors have advised the full examination of his health
On being asked about his health condition, Maharashtra Caretaker CM Eknath Shinde said, “Badhiya hai."