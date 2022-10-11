Eknath Shinde team allotted 'two swords and shield’ symbol from EC

Eknath Shinde team allotted 'two swords and shield’ symbol from EC2 min read . 06:40 PM IST
- The Election Commission of India has allotted the ‘two swords and shield’ symbol to the Eknath Shinde faction
The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday allotted the 'two swords and shield’ symbol to the Eknath Shinde faction of Shiv Sena. The election commission had on Monday allotted the name 'Balasahebanchi ShivSena' to the team’s party.
The Eknath Shinde faction, which is now named as 'Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena', will be able to use the election symbol for the Andheri East assembly bye-election, should it decide to contest the election scheduled for November 3.
In a letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, the Election Commission said it has decided to declare 'Do Talwarein aur Ek Dhal (two swords and shield)' to be a free symbol.
The poll panel said it has decided to allot it to the candidate set up, if any, by the Shinde-led group in the current bye-election. The Shinde faction had suggested 'peepal tree', 'sword and shield', and 'sun' as its choice of poll symbols.
The Eknath Shinde faction was given time till today to furnish a list of three fresh symbols.
Citing religious connotations, the poll body had declined to allot 'Trishul', 'Rising Sun' and 'Gada' as symbols as they were "not in the list of free symbols".
The Election Commission had on Saturday frozen the "bow and arrow" symbol of Shiv Sena, barring both the rival camps from using it in the bye-election amid a tussle between the factions led by Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde.
Both groups had submitted the names of their groups by which they may be recognized by the commission. Both groups were also given choices for the symbols which may be allotted to the candidates for the bye-election.
On Monday, the election commission had allotted a 'flaming torch' (mashaal) to the Uddhav Thackeray faction. The EC has also allotted “Shiv Sena - Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray" as the party name to the Uddhav Thackeray faction.
