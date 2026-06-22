El Niño play starts. What a tardy monsoon means for India

It's an unusually tardy start for India's much-awaited south-west monsoon. The rain-laden current kicked off its India journey three days behind schedule in Keralam, and the delay has only worsened. Over 450 districts have got deficient rains so far, raising concern over farming, water supplies and the broader economy in an El Niño year. What is causing the delay, how unusual is it, and what could it mean if the shortfall persists? Mint explains.
How has the monsoon progressed?
An El Nino year typically brings weak rainfall activity in the tropical regions. After a delayed arrival in Kerala on 4 June, the progress is only getting only slower, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). In India's commercial capital Mumbai, which is dependent on seven rain-fed lakes for its drinking water, monsoon is nearly two weeks delayed from the onset date of 10 June. It will now reach in a couple of days, says IMD. Mumbai has enforced water supply cuts amid a looming shortage.