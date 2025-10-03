El Segundo Fire: Large fire erupts at Los Angeles-area Chevron refinery; terrifying video goes viral

El Segundo Fire: A major fire has broken out at the Chevron oil refinery in El Segundo, Los Angeles, the Torrance Police Department has confirmed. California Governor Gavin Newsom has been briefed on the incident, according to a statement on social media.

'Our office is coordinating in real time with local and state agencies to protect the surrounding community and ensure public safety,' the statement continued.

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass wrote in a post on X that there was no known impact to the airport.

“LAFD stands at the ready to assist with any mutual aid request,” she said.

Any injuries or evacuations reported? Authorities have so far reported no injuries or evacuations. The blaze continues to burn, and its overall impact is still being assessed.

El Segundo Fire: What do eyewitnesses say?

MASSIVE explosion rocks El Segundo and Manhattan Beach, CA - MAJOR fire burning at the Chevron refinery

Dramatic images and videos posted on social media captured the night sky lit up by a towering fireball, followed by thick plumes of smoke billowing above the sprawling refinery.

Julian Reese, 13, said he and his father felt a blast at around 9:30pm local time before running outside to see the fire, the Los Angeles Times reported.

When the explosion happened, Mark Rogers was playing soccer as part of his adult league at Aviation Park, just a few miles away from the refinery.

'I thought we got nuked or something,' Rogers said.

Residents are being urged to stay away from the area. Traffic is now being diverted away from the fire.

Will flights at LAX be disrupted? The refinery’s location, immediately south of Los Angeles International Airport (LAX), raised concerns about potential disruption to air travel. However, airport officials confirmed that operations remain unaffected, with no cancellations, diversions or delays reported immediately after the fire.

Why is the El Segundo refinery important?

Constructed in 1911, the Chevron El Segundo refinery is equipped with its own dedicated fire department. According to the company, it processes approximately 276,000 barrels of crude oil per day, making it the largest oil refinery on the United States’ west coast.

The refinery covers roughly 1.5 square miles (3.9 square kilometers) and has more than 1,100 miles (1,770 kilometers) of pipelines, according to the company’s website. It can refine up to 290,000 barrels of crude oil per day, including gasoline, jet and diesel fuels. It has been in operation since 1911, according to the company's website.

Live feeds from local news outlets show that units from the LA County Fire Department have gathered around the refinery, where flames are still visible.

It remains unclear how the fire started or when exactly in the night it began.