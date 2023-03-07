Elaborate arrangements in city for smooth traffic on Holi, Shab-e-Baraat2 min read . Updated: 07 Mar 2023, 01:29 PM IST
- During Shab-e-Baraat, people belonging to the Muslim community offer prayers besides the grave of their ancestors and also at mosques.
- Both Holi and Shab-e-Baraat are falling on Wednesday.
Special teams of traffic police along with PCR and local police will be stationed at various city roads to check drunken driving and traffic rule violations on Holi and Shab-e-Baraat, officials said Tuesday.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×