IndiGo Airlines flight on the way from Mumbai to Ranchi had to make an unscheduled landing at Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport in Nagpur. The emergency landing followed a grave medical situation involving a the 62-year-old male passenger, identified as Mr. D Tiwari, who was pronounced dead upon arrival at a government medical college, reported HT.

The passenger was suffering from chronic kidney disease (CKD) and tuberculosis and vomited blood on board, said Aejaz Shami, DGM, of Branding and Communications of KIMS Hospital in Nagpur. "He was brought dead to the KIMS hospital. His body was taken to Government Medical College and Hospital for further procedures," Shami said .

According to reports, the passenger, began vomiting blood during the flight around 8pm. The pilot in command took the immediate call to land the aircraft at Nagpur.

IndiGo Airlines issued a statement regarding the incident, saying, “IndiGo flight 6E 5093, operating from Mumbai to Ranchi was diverted to Nagpur due to a medical emergency on board." The statement further read," The passenger was offloaded and was rushed to the hospital for further medical assistance. Unfortunately, the passenger did not survive. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved ones," reported HT.

In another incident involving an IndiGo pilot, Captain Manoj Subramanyam, who collapsed at a boarding gate in Nagpur airport shortly before he was to operate a flight and passed away while being taken to the hospital. Preliminary reports suggested that Captain Subramanyam suffered a "sudden cardiac arrest," said Shami. Airport director Abid Ruhi reported that an emergency response team administered CPR (cardiopulmonary resuscitation) to the pilot following his collapse. However, their efforts did not yield a response, and the pilot was transported to a hospital where he was declared dead.

This incident occurred just a day after a senior pilot from Qatar Airways suffered a fatal cardiac arrest while on board a Delhi-Doha flight, where he was a passenger. The pilot had previously been associated with SpiceJet and Alliance Air.